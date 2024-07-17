NYC heat wave stretches into another day. Maps show latest heat and thunderstorm warnings.

First Alert Weather: Heat warnings continue for another day

First Alert Weather: Heat warnings continue for another day

First Alert Weather: Heat warnings continue for another day

NEW YORK -- New York and New Jersey are facing another day of excessive heat and humidity, plus the chance of potentially severe thunderstorms.

CBS New York

The First Alert Weather team has issued a Red Alert for the conditions through Wednesday.

CBS New York

The Tri-State Area cracked 90 degrees again Tuesday, officially making this the third heat wave of 2024.

Wednesday won't be much different, with highs in the low 90s, dew points in the mid-70s and peak heat indices approaching 100.

That said, the National Weather Service has allowed the heat advisories and excessive heat warnings to remain in effect until 8 p.m.

CBS New York

Regarding Wednesday's active weather, a strong storm is possible well north and west of New York City in the afternoon, but it still looks like the most threatening storms don't arrive until the second half of the afternoon and into the evening.

CBS New York

The storms may very well pack a punch, capable of producing downpours, localized flooding, damaging winds and even some hail.

CBS New York

The threat of severe thunderstorms should dwindle Wednesday evening, with perhaps a few leftover showers overnight.

When will the heat wave end in NYC?

CBS New York

Thursday offers some hope with umbrellas in the morning, decreasing humidity and shades by the afternoon. The exception, however, may be along the coast, where a pop-up shower or two can't be ruled out through the day.

Temperature-wise, we'll have a tough time reaching 90, so our heat wave may very well come to an end.

As for Friday, it's the pick of the week - abundant sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid-80s.

Excessive heat explained

First Alert Weather maps

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.