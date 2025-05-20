Storms to bring soaking rain, gusty winds to Philadelphia area Wednesday; NEXT Weather Alert in effect

A pair of low-pressure systems will bring widespread rain, gusty winds and unseasonably cool temperatures to the Philadelphia region Wednesday, giving the area a chance of midweek travel delays, both air and road. As a result, a NEXT Weather Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday. With the current forecast, it's shaping up to be a messy middle of the week.

When will the storm impact the Philadelphia region?

It all starts late Tuesday night, as the first low tracks into the Ohio Valley and pushes a warm front toward our area. Rain will begin to develop after midnight Wednesday, moving in from west to east.

The air is still dry right now, so while some light showers may sneak in overnight, the steady, heavier rain holds off until early Wednesday morning.

Once it starts, expect rain for much of the day. The morning commute on Wednesday, particularly after 8 a.m., looks busy, which is why we've issued the NEXT Weather Alert for this time.

What is the storm's pattern, and how much rain is possible?

This setup actually looks more like a winter storm pattern: the initial low weakens, while a new coastal low takes over off the Mid-Atlantic. That coastal low will really start to organize Wednesday night, enhancing lift and leading to periods of heavier rain, especially north and west of its center.

Localized flooding is possible, particularly in low-lying or poor drainage areas. Most spots will pick up 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, and a rumble or two of thunder is even possible Wednesday evening, mainly across parts of South Jersey and Delaware.

Along with the rain, winds will pick up through the day, peaking Wednesday night into early Thursday as that coastal low strengthens. Easterly gusts of 30-40 mph are likely, strongest at the shore, adding an extra raw bite to the air.

Thanks to the clouds, rain and persistent onshore flow, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 50s on Wednesday.

You might need a light jacket and/or a sweater on Wednesday. It'll feel more like March than late May.

When will the storm move out of the Philadelphia area?

By Thursday, the low begins to lift out, and while some scattered showers may linger, the worst of the storm will be behind us. We'll gradually dry out and warm up as we head toward the holiday weekend, with improving conditions Friday and beyond.

Make sure you've got the umbrella (and maybe a windbreaker) handy on Wednesday and keep checking back for updates as the NEXT Weather Team continues to track the storm.