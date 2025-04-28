Newark Airport faces delays Monday afternoon due to equipment issues

Equipment and staffing issues prompted delays at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday afternoon.

Planes were stuck on the runway, or circling in the skies waiting to land.

The Federal Aviation Administration said arrivals were delayed by 30 minutes and departures by two hours. Some planes that had been set to land at Newark were diverted to other airports. A father who arrived to pick his daughter up found out once he arrived her flight had to land in Hartford, Conn. instead.

"She's coming from Dublin, and I just the board lit up. Everything got delayed, diverted, canceled. I don't know what's going on," he said.

Video shows several planes waiting near the runway to take off.

Passengers are being advised to check to see how the delays may impact their flights.

The technical issues have since been resolved, though there were lingering delays, and FAA officials pointed to staffing problems in Philadelphia as contributing.

"The FAA is slowing arrivals and departures at Newark Liberty International Airport after telecommunications and equipment issues at Philadelphia TRACON, which guides aircraft in and out of EWR. Both have been resolved but now there are staffing issues at Philadelphia TRACON," the FAA said in a statement.

The FAA required several controllers to relocate to Philadelphia last year to handle airspace there. That move was intended to improve staffing issues overall.

Monday's troubles also delayed flights at Teterboro, Essex County and Morristown Airports as well.