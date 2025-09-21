New Jersey governor candidates Mikie Sherrill, Jack Ciattarelli to face off in 1st debate – how to watch

Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli will face off today in their first of two debates before the New Jersey gubernatorial election.

The candidates are vying to replace the term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in Trenton for the next four years. The race pits Sherrill — a former Navy pilot who represents parts of Morris, Essex and Passaic counties in the U.S. House — against Ciattarelli, a former Somerset County freeholder and state Assemblymember who ran against Murphy in 2021.

Ad spending on the race is projected to total around $140 million, according to Ad Impact, a company that tracks and analyzes advertising across TV, digital and streaming. As of Aug. 26, over $91 million had already been spent on the race, far more than the total of $38 million for the entire 2021 election.

Sherrill has consistently led in polling, even in polls commissioned by her opponent. The most recent, from Quinnipiac University, had her 8 percentage points higher than Ciattarelli.

The race holds national significance as well. New Jersey and Virginia will have the only two gubernatorial races of 2025, and are the first two states to hold gubernatorial races since President Trump took office in January, according to the National Governors Association. Eleven states held gubernatorial races in 2024, and Republicans won eight.

The races could serve as the first signal of how the voting public is feeling about the president and his agenda nine months into his second term. Trump did gain ground in New Jersey in 2024, coming within 6 points of Kamala Harris after Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton won the state by double digits in 2020 and 2016.

Sunday night's debate is also conveniently timed for early voters — counties can begin sending out vote-by-mail ballots 45 days before an election, and Saturday, Sept. 20 marked 45 days until Election Day on Nov. 4.

What are the key issues in the New Jersey governor's race?

Trump looms in the campaign, with pro-Sherrill ads targeting Ciattarelli for his alignment with the president. Trump endorsed Ciattarelli in the Republican primary. Ciattarelli, meanwhile, has run ads saying "New Jersey's a mess, and all Mikie Sherrill wants to talk about is President Trump."

A central argument of the GOP candidate is that Democrats have held power for too long. The Garden State has not had a Republican governor since Chris Christie, who served two terms from 2010-2018; plus, Democrats have controlled the state legislature since 2004.

Electricity bills are another focus of the governor's race. Customers have been feeling the strain as utility companies, including PSE&G, Atlantic City Electric and JCP&L, raised bills to offset the increasing costs they paid for electricity supply to PJM Interconnection, the grid operator for New Jersey and several other neighboring states.

Everyone is paying more thanks to an increase in demand, as residences compete more and more with data centers powering the A.I. boom — plus, the grid has lagged in adding transmission capabilities, CBS News reports.

Republicans have used this moment to slam Democrats for their support for clean energy. Sherrill has called for rate freezes and building out cleaner and cheaper energy generation.

How to watch the first New Jersey gubernatorial debate of 2025

Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill will debate for the first time on Sunday, Sept. 21, at Rider University in Lawrenceville.

The debate starts at 7 p.m.

You can livestream the debate in your web browser at onnj.com or newjerseyglobe.com, or on your smart TV, look for On New Jersey on Roku, Fire TV‚ NewsOn‚ Samsung TV‚ and Apple TV.

The debate will also be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram and CSPAN.

When is the next debate?

Following Sunday's debate, Sherill and Ciattarelli's running mates, Dale Caldwell and Jim Gannon, will face off in the Lieutenant Governor debate. That's set for Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Kean University.

Ciattarelli and Sherrill face off one final time on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.