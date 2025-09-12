Skyrocketing electricity bills amp up race for New Jersey governor

A new poll shows the race for New Jersey governor between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill is tightening up.

The National Research Inc. poll shows, with less than two months until November's election, Sherrill is leading Ciattarelli by just two points in a state that traditional leans blue.

17% rate hike in June

In recent ads, both candidates have focused on an issue that residents aren't happy about: Skyrocketing electricity bills. Many New Jersey residents say it has been difficult keeping up with them.

PSE&G said it increased its rate by 17% in June, adding the hike was driven by PJM's high capacity market prices. That organization operates the regional electric transmission grid.

"For a number of years, PSE&G has raised concerns about the supply and demand imbalance in the PJM region. PSE&G continues to work with policymakers on short term solutions to assist our customers while working with the state on long term solutions, including the need for more power generation to meet increasing demand," PSE&G said in a statement. "There are a few other drivers of increase summer bills, including increased usage due to hot summer weather when customers run their air conditioners more. The amount of electricity needed to cool your house to 75 degrees when it's 90 outside is 125% higher than when it's 85 outside."

The blame game and an upcoming debate

Ciattarelli blamed it on Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, saying he shut down six electricity generation plants.

"I will reopen the plants repurpose them for natural gas. We'll expand our nuclear footprint. We'll accelerate solar on all the warehouses that have gone up all across New Jersey," Ciattarrelli said.

"Declaring a state of emergency on the front end, and freezing rate hikes and working with utility companies PJM and the BPU and for it to drive more power into our grid and produce more power here in New Jersey, so that we can drive down costs," Sherrill said.

"Even the Governor said that's an illegitimate plan that can't be executed," Ciattarrelli said.

Sherrill claims President Trump's plans will increase costs, too. Mr. Trump has endorsed Ciattarrelli.

"If Jack wins, he'll implement whatever Trump tells him to do," Sherrill said.

"This is about New Jersey. He's got nothing to do with our property taxes, nothing to do with all our electricity bills," Ciattarrelli siad.

Both candidates will take part in their first debate on Sept. 21 in Mercer County. They'll be facing questions from faculty and students at a local university.