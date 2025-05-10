Mother Nature delivers on Mother's Day! Sunny, spectacular conditions on Sunday in Philadelphia

Mother's Day will be simply magnificent in Philadelphia! Sunny, warm with a high of 82

Mother's Day will be simply magnificent in Philadelphia! Sunny, warm with a high of 82

Mother's Day will be simply magnificent in Philadelphia! Sunny, warm with a high of 82

After a spectacular Saturday, we'll see the nice trend of weather continue into Mother's Day Sunday. Overnight will be mostly clear and pleasant, with lows dropping from the 60s at midnight to the mid-50s in the morning.

Mother's Day forecast for Philadelphia area

Mother's Day will be simply magnificent! We will be treated to a rare dry and sunny holiday. It's funny how each year Mother's Day seems to be damp and dreary while Father's Day is sunny and warm. Well, this year Mom will enjoy the perfect weather too!

Sunday begins with sun and mid-50s at 7 a.m., so grab a sweater if you're taking mom for an early brunch, church or any outdoor activity. By the afternoon, highs will range from 75 - 82 degrees under sunny skies with light south winds.

CBS Philadelphia

Enjoy this treat from Mother Nature because Mother's Day has only been dry 9 of the past 25 years. That's right, 2/3 of the time it has rained.

Monday will be even warmer in the low 80s with sun early and clouds filtering in throughout the day ahead of a large storm system tracking north from the Gulf Coast.

CBS Philadelphia

Tracking rain chances

CBS Philadelphia

Tuesday and Wednesday will be much cooler in the mid and upper 60s with a chance of rain both days.

On Thursday and Friday, we warm to the upper 70s and low 80s, but that comes with a chance of rain and thunderstorms as another storm system arrives from the west. The better chance of rain is Thursday, with a slight break Friday, before more rain and storms develop and move in for next weekend. Stay tuned!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: Sunny and warm for Mother's Day. High of 82, low of 56

Monday: Increasing clouds. High of 82, low of 56

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High of 69, low of 62

Wednesday: Showers likely. High of 71, low of 61

Thursday: Rain, few rumbles. High of 77, low of 61

Friday: Maybe a shower? High of 84, low of 64

Saturday: Chance of storms. High of 82, low of 66

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.