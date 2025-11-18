Her Place Supper Club, Friday Saturday Sunday, Provenance in Philadelphia receive first Michelin star

Her Place Supper Club, Friday Saturday Sunday, and Provenance in Philadelphia received their first Michelin stars at a ceremony Tuesday night.

Her Place's chefs are Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp. Friday Saturday Sunday is led by Chad and Hanna Williams. Nicholas Bazik is chef at Provenance.

This is the first time any restaurant in the city has received the prestigious distinction.

Pietramala, a vegan restaurant in Philadelphia, earned a Green star award for dedication to sustainability.

These Philadelphia restaurants were also added to the Michelin Recommended list: Ambra, Forsythia, Hiroki, High Street, Honeysuckle, Illata, Kalaya, Laser Wolf, Laurel, Little Water, Mish Mish, My Loup, River Twice, Pietramala, Roxanne, Southwark, Suraya, Vedge, Vernick Food & Drink, Vetri Cucina, and Zahav.

Angelo's, Dalessandro's, Del Rossi's, Dizengoff, El Chingon, Fiorella, 4th Street Deli, Pizzeria Beddia, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, and Sally won the Bib Gourmand Award, which recognizes standout restaurants that serve meals at affordable prices.

In May, Michelin and the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau revealed inspectors were combing the city and local restaurants could be considered for stars this year. This is also Boston's first year being included in the guide.

The recognition for Philly's food scene comes ahead of year packed with events in Philly, including celebrations for the country's 250th birthday and several sporting events, including the MLB All-Star Game and FIFA World Cup matches.

What is a Michelin star?

A Michelin star is awarded to a restaurant for "outstanding cooking," according to the website.

Michelin says its anonymous inspectors visit restaurants around the world and assess the restaurant's adherence to five criteria: product quality, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the personality of the chef shown in the cuisine, and consistency over time and across the whole menu.

Restaurants can be awarded up to three stars.

Philadelphia is also home to several recent James Beard Award nominees, and Mawn chef Phila Lorn won the Best Emerging Chef Award this summer.