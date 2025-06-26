Phila Lorn, mastermind behind one of Philadelphia's hottest restaurants, brings family story into spotlight

Meet Phila Lorn, the mastermind behind one of Philadelphia's hottest restaurants

He's the mastermind behind one of Philadelphia's hottest restaurants. Now, Phila Lorn, the owner of Mawn in South Philadelphia, is being recognized with one of the highest honors in the culinary world: the James Beard Emerging Chef Award.

In the heart of the historic Italian Market, Mawn stands out not just for its bold Southeast Asian flavors but for its fearless approach.

"When we say no rule, we really mean we make whatever we want," Lorn said. "There's Cambodian food, Vietnamese food, some things from Burma, Thailand."

For Lorn, it's deeply personal. The South Philly native, named after his hometown, says his cooking reflects both his upbringing and the sacrifices of his parents, refugees from Cambodia who arrived in the U.S. after surviving war and genocide.

"Philly is my city. I was named after the city. I love Philadelphia, the flaws and all," Lorn said. "My parents worked a lot, but the block raised me. Growing up in South Philly. The government funded us with some food, and the food was never good. I realized at an early age that I could make things better from bad things."

After two decades in the restaurant industry, Lorn and his wife Rachel opened Mawn, infusing every dish with heritage, heart and hustle.

This month, the James Beard Foundation recognized his work, naming him Emerging Chef at a ceremony in Chicago. It's a moment, Lorn says, that goes beyond personal success.

"It represents growth and progression of my people, of the community," he said. "And I hope that it can show other people that we can do anything."

But more than awards, Lorn says his mission is simple: make people feel something when they eat.

"To know that you're being taken care of. To know that you're full and you're happy," he said. "I feel like that's in my blood."

From a house on 7th and Jackson streets to one of the country's most celebrated chefs, Lorn is not just feeding Philly. He's honoring it.