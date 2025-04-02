Watch CBS News
3 Philadelphia chefs and a bar among 2025 James Beard Award nominees

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

2025 James Beard Award nominees in Philadelphia include 3 chefs and a bar
2025 James Beard Award nominees in Philadelphia include 3 chefs and a bar 00:34

Philadelphia's renowned restaurant scene is getting some recognition on Wednesday. Three Philadelphia chefs and a bar in the city are among the 2025 James Beard Award nominees

Phila Lorn at Mawn in Bella Vista has been nominated for the Emerging Chef award. The restaurant is a noodle house with "no rules," according to its website. Lorn and his wife, Rachel, have 20 years of experience in Philadelphia's restaurant scene. 

Philadelphia has two chefs nominated for the Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic, which includes D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia. 

Jesse Ito, of Royal Sushi & Izakaya in Queen Village, and Amanda Shulman, of Her Place Supper Club in Center City, were each nominated for the Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic. 

Philadelphia Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan called Royal Sushi & Izakaya the city's "best cooked Japanese food." 

The menu at Her Place Supper Club changes triweekly, but sometimes daily, or "a la minute," according to its website. The menu features French and Italian with some Jewish influence. The Sansom Street restaurant is a sister to My Loup, which is also in Center City nearby. 

The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday in Center City was nominated for the Outstanding Bar award.

"The biggest thank you to our amazing bar team who pours their hearts and souls into every service and every cocktail," Friday Saturday Sunday wrote in part on Instagram. "Pack your bags, gang!"

The winners will be revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 16, in Chicago.

