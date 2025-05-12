Michelin Guide is coming to Philadelphia with inspectors already in the field

Restaurants in Philadelphia could soon achieve a Michelin star. The Michelin Guide is coming to Philadelphia, and its inspectors are already dining in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

Michelin North America Inc. and the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) announced a partnership Monday, revealing that Philly restaurants and chefs will be considered for the world-renowned dining guidebook.

Boston is also joining the Michelin Guide. The two cities will be included in the new Northeast Cities edition along with New York City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

Michelin inspectors are already in Philadelphia, eating at the city's restaurants. The 2025 selections will be announced during the annual Michelin Guide Northeast Cities ceremony.

Restaurants can be awarded up to three stars, while the Bib Gourmand award showcases standout eateries offering meals at affordable prices.

"The local passion, talent and camaraderie in both Boston and Philadelphia is evident in their restaurant communities and the anonymous Inspectors look forward to spotlighting their unique experiences in both cities," Gwendal Poullennec, the international director for Michelin Guide, said in a news release.

Poullennec added that Philadelphia and Boston are both "premier destinations for gourmets to experience a rich diversity of cuisine and culinary history."

"In recent years, Philadelphia has become as renowned for its chef-driven food scene as it is for the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and its passionate sports fans," Gregg Caren, the president and CEO of the PHLCVB, said. "Our chefs, restaurateurs and hospitality professionals have been steadily building our city into an internationally acclaimed foodie destination."

A press conference will be held on Tuesday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at the Barnes Foundation about the inclusion of Philadelphia in the Michelin Guide. Mayor Cherelle Parker and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are expected to attend.

Michelin, the tire company, began awarding stars to fine dining establishments in 1926, years after it started making its guides for travelers, ultimately encouraging motorists to hit the road and buy more of its tires.

contributed to this report.