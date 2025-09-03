Watch Live: Philadelphia Mayor Parker to unveil neighborhood plan for America's 250th anniversary in 2026

As Philadelphia, the birthplace of the United States, preps for the country's 250th anniversary in 2026, officials are revealing more plans to spread that celebration to neighborhoods across the city.

Local officials, including Mayor Cherelle Parker, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and 2026 Director Michael Newmuis, are speaking in a news conference Wednesday about the plans. Officials say there will be "neighborhood activations, beautification projects, and celebrations that showcase the unique spirit of Philadelphia's communities and spark civic pride ahead of 2026."

The event is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. with speakers coming up at 1 p.m. We'll live stream the speaking portion of the event in the player above and on our YouTube channel.

Philly plans for 2026

Philly has been ramping up its Independence Day celebrations in recent years as prep for a large turnout in 2026. The city launched the "Red, White and Blue To-Do" on the day John Adams thought would be celebrated as Independence Day and will celebrate many other firsts that happened in the city, as well as the founding of the Marine Corps and the Navy.

And last but not least, sporting events like the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, March Madness and multiple FIFA World Cup matches are all happening in the city in 2026.