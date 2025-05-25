Sunny Memorial Day in Philadelphia, tracking mid-week rain. See the full weather forecast.

Warmer temps on the way for Memorial Day in Philadelphia area, tracking rain

The weather Sunday was better than Saturday in the Philadelphia area, with a bit more sunshine and highs in the 60s to near 70 in many spots, including the shore. Despite the increase in temperatures, we were almost 20 degrees cooler than this time last year when we hit a steamy 88!

Next up: Memorial Day. If you're thinking about taking a dip in the ocean, brace yourself — the water is cold, sitting in the low 50s. That persistent northwest wind we've had all week has pushed the warmer surface water away from the coast, causing an upwelling of chilly water. We'll need a shift to a south or southeast wind to bring the warmer stuff back in.

That stubborn upper-level low that kept us soggy all week is finally moving out of New England, so our weather will keep improving right through Memorial Day evening. As we take time to remember those who gave everything for our country, we should be looking at nice skies and near-average temperatures.

Clouds increase late Monday as the next storm system brushes by to our south, bringing a few showers to Delaware and parts of South Jersey. Tuesday stays warm with highs in the upper 70s, but skies turn mostly cloudy. Then get ready for a stretch of wet weather — rain moves in Wednesday and lingers through the end of the week. Temps drop to the mid-60s Wednesday but rebound into the upper 70s by Friday.

Friday could give us a break from any major rain, before showers return for the first half of the upcoming weekend.

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 75, low of 52. Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: High of 77, low of 53. Mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: High of 62, low of 57. Scattered showers.

Thursday: High of 75, low of 59. Scattered showers.

Friday: High of 82, low of 62. Partly cloudy.

Saturday: High of 81, low of 64. A shower or two.

Sunday: High of 79, low of 60. Scattered showers.

