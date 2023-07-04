Highland Park July 4 parade shooting: Hope and healing one year later

Highland Park July 4 parade shooting: Hope and healing one year laterget the free app
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Tuesday marks one year since the mass shooting in Highland Park killed seven people and left dozens injured.
We've spoken to so many people here. One person told CBS 2, this tragedy has made this community, and the people who live here, stronger.
And the resiliency in Highland Park is helping them all heal, as we near the one-year remembrance of that tragedy.
"We are Highland Park, it's about people coming together. To support each other, to reflect on the past, and also be together as we continue to move forward," said Highland Park resident Ghida Neukirch.
The day will begin with a memorial and moment of silence for the seven victims outside City Hall at 10:00 a.m.
"After that memorial, we are, as a community, walking to reclaim the parade route. It felt to me that we needed a way to take our grief and move forward in a way that will give us, and our children in particular, the chance to experience the Fourth of July again in the future," said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.
After the walk, there will be a picnic. And in the evening, a concert by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band is followed by a drone light show.
Highland Park survivor Cooper Roberts throws out first pitch at Cubs-Brewers game
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooper Roberts, the boy who was paralyzed from the waist down in the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park last year, threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Monday.
The Brewers are Cooper's favorite baseball team, and they sent him a special care package last year while he was recovering at the hospital – including a jersey with his name on it.
Cooper, now 9 years old, was recognized on the field at American Family Field before the Brewers hosted the Cubs on Monday, along with other families affected by the shooting.
How the FBI and others helped survivors in Highland Park cope after mass shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- For survivors of last year's deadly mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park, the pain was not just physical, and once again this community has shown its strength and resilience to help survivors move forward.
"If you've seen one mass casualty, you've seen one. Every mass casualty that happens across the country is unique in certain ways," said Amanda Zarobsky, a victim specialist in the Chicago division of the FBI.
As Highland Park police officers and firefighters rushed to the July 4th parade shooting scene, the call for help went out to emergency teams around the state and across the country. They responded, bringing their own special set of skills to help the victims.
Highland Park officials reflect on one-year remembrance of parade shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – In the days, weeks, and months after the shooting, we shared their stories and struggles.
Now, one year later, as they move forward, it's important to also remember and reflect.
CBS 2's Joe Donlon sat down with Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen, Fire Chief Joe Schrage, and President of North Shore University HealthSystem Gabrielle Cummings as they recall the events following the parade shooting.
A family that survived the Highland Park shooting tries to move forward one year later
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Among the survivors of last year's Highland Park Fourth of July shooting were Mike and Marcia Moran.
Their daughter was getting ready to leave for college last year when she got the call her parents were shot but survived. She wrote a letter to the community about her fear, anxiety, and change.
That started the family's first chapter toward closure. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had the chance to sit down with them again.
Calls for changes to gun laws came within hours of Highland Park mass shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Within hours of the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park last year, new seeds of change were planted with survivors, residents, and lawmakers.
Over the last year, those seeds of change have sprouted into measurable transformations at the state level.
As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the Illinois assault weapons ban was the most notable and most controversial change spurred by the mass shooting. But there have been other updates, and there will likely be more to come.
Cooper Roberts tackling life head-on one year after shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Cooper Roberts was left paralyzed by the shooting, which also injured his mother and twin brother Luke.
Cooper and Luke celebrated their ninth birthday this week and just finished third grade. Their mother said Cooper has taken up swimming and is just tackling life head-on.
Comfort dogs from Lutheran Church Charities return to Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dogs were here giving support shortly after the shooting, and they'll be back on July 4.
CBS 2 spoke with Reverand Chris Singer, President and CEO of Lutheran Church Charities, and Jenni Hoffmeyer, who was joined by her dog Tobias.
Son remembers Highland Park man, 88, killed at Fourth of July parade shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Stephen Straus went to the Highland Park parade every year.
His son tells CBS 2's Charlie De Mar, that while life goes on, there's not a day that goes by he doesn't think about his father or that day.