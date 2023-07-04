5 killed, 2 injured in Kingsessing mass shooting; 2 in custody: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five men were killed and two others were injured in a mass shooting Monday night in Kingsessing, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said two people are now in custody for the shooting, which happened near 56th Street and Chester Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Outlaw said the men killed in the shooting were 20, 22 and 59 years old, and there was a John Doe they couldn't identify.

Before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 31-year-old man was found dead in a home on 56th Street with gunshot wounds.

"We believe that this homicide is related to the sextuple shooting of the six individuals earlier," Chief Inspector Scott Small said overnight. "So we believe ... this is now a seventh victim, and he would be the fifth person to be shot and killed."

The other two injured in the shooting were juveniles -- a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old. They're both in stable condition, according to Outlaw.

"Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia," Mayor Jim Kenney wrote in a tweet. "My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims."

As police were flagged down to 56th and Chester Avenue, Outlaw said officers heard gunshots at 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue and found shell casings.

While on Kingsessing, police then heard more gunshots coming from the 1800 block of Frazier Street, according to Outlaw.

Outlaw said that's when officers found a male suspect and chased him from Kingsessing Avenue to Frazier and Springfield Avenue. She said the man was shooting a weapon during the chase.

Outlaw said the suspect was taken in custody without incident in a rear alley on the 1600 block of Frazier Street. He was wearing a bulletproof vest, had multiple magazines in his vest, a scanner, an AR-style rifle and a handgun, Outlaw said. She added she believes the shooter is 40 years old.

Outlaw said at some point, another person got a gun and returned fire in the direction of the shooter. That person is also in custody, but their connection to the shooter was not immediately clear to police.

A total of three guns were recovered, Outlaw said. She added 50 spent shell casings were found at the scene and several vehicles were hit by gunfire.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. The incident is under investigation, Outlaw said.