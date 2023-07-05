VIDEO: Crowd runs from gunshots at Camden, N.J. fireworks

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moments of panic after gunfire rang out during Tuesday night's fireworks display along the Camden, New Jersey waterfront.

Cell phone video shows people sprinting for safety after shots rang out on Mickle Boulevard, not far from the fireworks display on the waterfront.

"Yo, why are they running bro?" you can hear the person who filmed the video say.

The person filming then climbs over a fence.

"Yo, what the [expletive] is happening, bro?" they say.

Another person is seen standing on a car to hop over a fence.

A county spokesperson says a 6-year-old girl was hit by the gunfire and has non-life-threatening injuries. She was not the intended target of the shooting.

Three people were injured trying to get away, but are expected to be OK.

Police arrested two people, including the accused shooter.