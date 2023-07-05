Philadelphia Mayor Kenney expected to announce new litigation on gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to announce Wednesday new litigation being filed to address gun violence in the city. This announcement comes just days after a deadly mass shooting in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood that left five dead and injured two children.

Mayor Kenney will be joined by other city officials, including City Council President Darrell Clarke and City Solicitor Diana Cortes.

The announcement is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.