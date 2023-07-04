Scanner audio reveals chaotic scene of Philadelphia mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As police responded to the scene of a mass shooting that killed five men in Kingsessing Monday night, officers were warned to watch out for the shooter.

"Anybody coming 5-6 and Chester use caution, they still out there shooting," a dispatcher says on scanner audio from Broadcastify.

The shooting happened near 56th Street and Chester Avenue around 8:30 p.m., killing men aged 20, 22, 31 and 59. One other man had not yet been identified.

The 31-year-old man was found dead by his father in a home along with several shell casings from rifle rounds, according to police.

Police have not specified the exact weapons the shooter used, but said an "AR-style" rifle was recovered from the scene. The suspect also had a scanner, a handgun and a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines inside.

Scanner audio includes a dispatcher apparently warning officers about a rifle.

"All units use caution, we got somebody with a long gun," they say.

The shooter was taken into custody without incident in an alley on the 1600 block of Frazier Street.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers on the scene helped stop more lives from being lost.

"Had it not been for the quick actions of those officers and the supervision that was out there on the scene, had it not been for their bravery, had it not been for their courage, we may have seen more lives lost out there," Outlaw said.

"But I pray that the trauma does not continue on in these neighborhoods and that we will be resilient, we'll remain optimistic that this will not happen again in our beautiful city, and as we move into our Fourth of July celebrations we will do it with compassion, but we'll do it with a sense of hope and solidarity," Outlaw continued.