1 shot during Camden fireworks; 2 arrested: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A person was shot in Camden near the waterfront during the finale of the Fourth of July fireworks, police said Tuesday night. 

The shooting happened on Mickle Boulevard and sent a wave of panic among the people who were there to see the fireworks, according to authorities. 

The person shot sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said. 

Two arrests have been made, including the alleged shooter, according to police.

Authorities said three other people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries running away from the gunfire. 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 10:57 PM

