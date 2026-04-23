Eagles NFL draft tracker for Philadelphia's 2026 picks

The 2026 NFL draft is underway in Pittsburgh, and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to make eight picks during the three-day event, including four in the top 100.

Of course, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is known to wheel and deal across the draft board, so that could change.

The Eagles addressed numerous spots on the roster in free agency by adding Riq Woolen, Hollywood Brown, bringing back Dallas Goedert and more.

Track Philadelphia's 2026 NFL draft moves below.

Who have the Eagles drafted so far?

The Eagles have not yet made their first selection of the 2026 NFL draft. They own the No. 23 overall pick in the first round.

What time are the Eagles picking in the first round?

In the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, teams will have eight minutes to make a pick.

Last year, the Green Bay Packers owned the No. 23 overall pick and their selection was announced at around 10:45 p.m.

Eagles' remaining 2026 NFL draft picks

Round 1: 23rd overall (own pick)

23rd overall (own pick) Round 2: 54th overall (own pick)

54th overall (own pick) Round 3: 68th overall (from New York Jets via Haason Reddick trade

68th overall (from New York Jets via Round 3: 98th overall (compensatory pick)

98th overall (compensatory pick) Round 4: 114th overall (from the Atlanta Falcons via Sydney Brown trade

114th overall (from the Atlanta Falcons via Round 4: 137th overall (compensatory pick)

137th overall (compensatory pick) Round 5: 178th overall (compensatory pick)

178th overall (compensatory pick) Round 6: 197th overall (from the Atlanta Falcons via Sydney Brown trade)

Who did the Eagles draft last year?

In 2025, the Eagles traded up one spot with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round to select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell and drafted Texas safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round

On Day 3 of the 2025 draft, the Eagles made eight picks, including Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson in the fourth round.

In the fifth round, the Birds added UFC cornerback Mac McWilliams, Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon and Boston College offensive lineman Drew Kindall.

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, Michigan offensive tackle Myles Hinton, Texas offensive tackle Cameron Williams and Virginia Tech outside linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland were all picked by the Birds in the sixth round.