Philadelphia Eagles trade edge rusher Haason Reddick to New York Jets

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are trading All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets, according to CBS Sports.

Philadelphia will receive a conditional draft pick in 2026 in exchange for Reddick. 

According to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the pick is currently a third-round selection but could become a second-round pick if the former Eagle plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps in 2024 and has 10-plus sacks.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 4:36 PM EDT

