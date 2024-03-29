Philadelphia Eagles trade edge rusher Haason Reddick to New York Jets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are trading All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets, according to CBS Sports.

Philadelphia will receive a conditional draft pick in 2026 in exchange for Reddick.

According to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the pick is currently a third-round selection but could become a second-round pick if the former Eagle plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps in 2024 and has 10-plus sacks.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.