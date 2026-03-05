If Philadelphia Eagles trade A.J. Brown, they want a "Quinnen Williams-type deal" in return, report says

A.J. Brown could be on the move this offseason, but the Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to trade away their star wide receiver for pennies on the dollar.

According to a report from NFL Network Wednesday, the Eagles want a "Quinnen Williams-type deal" in return for Brown, which would be a first-round pick and a second-round pick as a sweetener.

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys acquired Williams from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-rounder and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

NFL Network reports that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman doesn't feel pressed to move on from Brown if he doesn't get significant compensation in return.

A trade Thursday that sent DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills only helps Roseman's case. The Chicago Bears sent Moore, a Philly native who played at Imhotep Institute Charter High School, and a 2026 fifth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, according to NFL Network.

Moore is a talented player, but he's not in the same tier as Brown. If teams across the league don't meet Philadelphia's price, Brown will be back with the Eagles for the 2026 season.

By trading Brown before June 1, the Eagles would also take on a dead cap hit of more than $40 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

Rumors and reports of the Eagles trading Brown have intensified in the offseason after a down year in which the 28-year-old voiced his frustrations with the team's stale offense on numerous occasions. At one point, Brown told his fantasy football owners to drop him on a Twitch stream.

Brown had 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2025 regular season and had a forgettable playoff game in the loss to San Francisco 49ers, where he had multiple drops.