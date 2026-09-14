Eagles guard Landon Dickerson to land on IR with knee injury, reports say

Three-time NFL Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson will reportedly land on injured reserve and miss at least four weeks.

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to announce the move, but Dickerson said during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP on Monday night that IR was the plan. The Inquirer's Jeff McLane broke the news.

Dickerson appeared on WIP's "The Chickie's & Pete's Players Lounge Show" and called his play in the Eagles' 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday a "complete liability." Pro Football Focus gave Dickerson a 40.3 overall grade Sunday.

"I played like s*** yesterday," Dickerson said. "I was a complete liability yesterday. Again, that was my fault. I know I said earlier in camp I shouldn't be out there until I feel healthy. A few weeks ago, [I] got rolled up on in practice. I thought [that as] weeks went by, it would get better. It didn't.

"We went out there and finally got some imaging on it today [to] figure out what is wrong with it," he added. "Really, the best plan moving forward is, put me on IR so I can get this thing better so I can have a good stretch at the backend of the season vs. kind of what happened last year — go out there, limp through for 18 weeks. I don't think anyone wants to see that again because that was just ugly. I don't want to do that again because that was some BS."

The 27-year-old said the injury is unrelated to the one he had last season. Dickerson underwent surgery to repair an injured meniscus in August 2025. He made it back for the season opener but struggled throughout the 2025 campaign. He played in 15 regular-season games and the Birds' lone playoff game. In the offseason, he received stem cell injections in both knees and ankles in Colombia.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni called Dickerson "tough as heck" during his video conference with reporters Monday.

"I think what you see with Landon is his extreme power. He's a big man who is able to move guys off the spot. If you go back and you look at, OK, so he gives up some pressures," Sirianni said. "But he also caved in the side on Saquon [Barkley]'s long run on that third down and just did a really good job of pushing their defensive tackle and displacing him, which is a big job description for him."

"He's tough as heck. We've won a ton of games with Landon, and there's a lot of good things that he can do. Just like every player on our team from yesterday's game and every coach, for that matter, there's good moments and there are moments that we've got to fix. That's where we are. Can't tell you how much I think of Landon and the player that he is, and particularly that power and that size where he can move guys off the spot against their will."

Drew Kendall is expected to replace Dickerson at left guard, according to The Inquirer.