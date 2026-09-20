Jalen Hurts connects with Darius Cooper for game-winning TD as Philadelphia Eagles beat Tennessee Titans

Jalen Hurts threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper with 9 seconds left, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Tennessee Titans 24-20 on a hot and steamy Sunday.

The Eagles (2-0) appeared ready to dominate Tennessee. They opened the game by stringing together three straight drives of at least 11 plays.

The Titans (0-2) sacked Hurts three times and picked him off twice, turning those into 10 points. The second interception set up Joey Slye's 33-yard field goal with 1:56 left, putting Tennessee up 20-17.

Hurts had 1:56 to drive the Eagles 65 yards for the win. He finished with 264 yards passing and two TDs. DeVonta Smith had 10 catches for 117 yards, Tank Bigsby ran for a TD, and Jake Elliott kicked a 58-yard field goal.

Cam Ward got the Titans (0-2) to midfield, but his final pass under pressure hit the turf harmlessly as time expired.

Philadelphia improved to 15-4 in September since 2021 and remained tied with Buffalo for the most wins in the NFL's opening month in that span. The Eagles had plenty of fans in the stands, making it feel more like a home game.

The temperature reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit (37 Celsius) in the fourth quarter and felt like 106 degrees. It measured at least 150 degrees on the artificial surface at Nissan Stadium, so hot the Titans squirted water on players' cleats on the sideline to cool them off.

The Titans hadn't started a season with back-to-back home games since 2010. It didn't help new coach Robert Saleh as Tennessee lost its first two for a third straight season.

Ward threw for 183 yards and ran for a pair of 1-yard TDs.

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley suffered a stinger in his left arm on the opening play, though he returned to start the third quarter. He finished 9 yards on four carries, his fourth career game held under 10 yards rushing.

Philadelphia seemed ready to run the Titans off their own field, starting the game with a 15-play drive. But Hooker picked off Hurts' pass to Smith in the end zone and set up Ward's 1-yard TD run for the lead.

The Eagles led 14-10 at halftime despite holding the ball for nearly 22 minutes. Slye pulled the Titans closer with a 37-yard field goal as the second quarter expired.

Injuries

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert hurt a knee midway through the second quarter.

Up next

The Eagles visit Chicago on Monday, Sept. 28.

The Titans visit the New York Giants next Sunday.