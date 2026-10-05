Saquon Barkley considered week-to-week as Philadelphia Eagles' injuries pile up

The injury bug has hit the Philadelphia Eagles hard in the 2026 season, and it continued in the team's 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Running back Saquon Barkley has been healthy through his first two seasons with the Eagles, but he's already dealt with multiple injuries early into the 2026 season.

Barkley suffered a hamstring injury against the Rams in the first half and left the game. He had 8 yards on two carries. The injury comes two weeks after Barkley had a stinger in the win over the Tennessee Titans.

Barkley is considered week-to-week, according to NFL Network. The injury isn't considered long-term, but it'll likely put him in jeopardy for the Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Monday that Barkley will "do everything he can do to get himself back."

"Obviously, he's a great player and a great teammate," Sirianni said. "We always need him on the field."

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley walks to the locker room after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Philadelphia, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Chris Szagola

Barkley's backup, Tank Bigsby, also suffered an injury against the Rams. The NFL Network reported Bigsby will need core muscle surgery and will land on injured reserve. He'll miss at least four weeks. Bigsby hopes to be back within six weeks or less, according to the report.

With Barkley and Bigsby hurt, third-string running back Will Shipley is in line for a bigger workload.

The Eagles are already without left guard Landon Dickerson and right tackle Lane Johnson on the offensive line. They could be down another starter.

Offensive lineman Cam Jurgens self-reported concussion symptoms Monday morning and is now in concussion protocol, according to NFL Network. If Jurgens remains in the protocol heading into Week 5, offensive lineman Willie Lampkin could start at left guard.

Johnson missed Week 4 for personal reasons. Sirianni didn't have an update on the All-Pro tackle Monday. Rookie tackle Markel Bell started in place of Johnson against the Rams.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee) and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) each suffered injuries. NFL Network reports that Greenard's injury is considered day-to-day. Greenard has dealt with a pec injury that forced him to miss all of training camp and the first two games of the season.

Heading into Week 4, the Eagles were already without DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (knee), Hollywood Brown (ankle), Marcus Epps (groin), Zack Baun (concussion) and Fred Johnson (knee). That list got longer against the Rams.