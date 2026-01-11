Lane Johnson out for Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers wild-card game

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson is out for Sunday's wild-card game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson was questionable heading into the game with a foot injury and was limited in practice all week. Fred Johnson will start at right tackle again with Lane Johnson sidelined.

Lane Johnson hasn't played since Week 11 vs. the Detroit Lions due to a Lisfranc injury. In the games Lane Johnson missed in the 2025 season, the Birds went 3-4, but they were still able to win a second straight NFC East division title and earn the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters heading into the game that Lane Johnson was working like crazy to get back on the field for the playoffs.

While the Eagles will be without Lane Johnson, they'll get back linebacker Nakobe Dean on defense. Dean missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a hamstring injury.

With a win over the 49ers, the Eagles would travel to Chicago to play the Bears in the divisional round.

Is Trent Williams playing?

Meanwhile, 49ers Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is active vs. the Eagles.

Williams was questionable heading into the game with a hamstring injury. He missed the regular season finale vs. the Seattle Seahawks with the injury.

The 49ers will be without second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall due to knee and ankle injuries against the Eagles, which is a big blow to the team's offense.