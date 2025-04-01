Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce welcome baby No. 4

Kylie Kelce releases new podcast; new episodes on Thursdays

Oh baby! Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, welcomed their fourth child into the world and onto social media with a photo carousel of the newborn.

The mama of four posted four photos of the family's newest addition, Baby Finnley, on her Instagram, writing that she was born on Sunday, March 30. Kylie Kelce humorously captioned the photo, "Whoop, there she is! Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce 3/30/25."

Finnley Anne joins the Kelce's three other daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. The "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host posted their pregnancy announcement on Instagram back on November 22, 2024, with a photo of the three girls wearing pink "big sister" sweaters.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page," the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host wrote in the announcement.

We're sure the girls have come around by now, congratulations to Philadelphia's favorite family!