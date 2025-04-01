Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce welcome baby No. 4

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Kylie Kelce releases new podcast; new episodes on Thursdays
Kylie Kelce releases new podcast; new episodes on Thursdays 00:31

Oh baby! Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, welcomed their fourth child into the world and onto social media with a photo carousel of the newborn.

The mama of four posted four photos of the family's newest addition, Baby Finnley, on her Instagram, writing that she was born on Sunday, March 30. Kylie Kelce humorously captioned the photo, "Whoop, there she is! Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce 3/30/25." 

Finnley Anne joins the Kelce's three other daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. The "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host posted their pregnancy announcement on Instagram back on November 22, 2024, with a photo of the three girls wearing pink "big sister" sweaters.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page," the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host wrote in the announcement.

We're sure the girls have come around by now, congratulations to Philadelphia's favorite family!

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.