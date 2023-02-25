Oh Baby! Eagles' Jason Kelce & wife Kylie welcome baby #3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After the Eagles' loss in Super Bowl LVII, there is still plenty to celebrate. The family of four became a family of five as Eagles center Jason Kelce and wife Kylie McDevitt welcomed baby #3 Bennett Kelce.

In an Instagram post, they say baby #3 joined the family at 8 lbs. 5 oz. and 21 inches long.

As the Kelce brothers made history by being the first brothers to play each other in the big game, Kylie might have also made history by bringing her own OB-GYN to the Super Bowl.

As a dad of now three, Jason helped one man's mission by signing a baby doll ahead of the Super Bowl.