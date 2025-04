Kylie Kelce releases new podcast episode, recorded two days after giving birth to Finnley Anne Kylie Kelce wasted no time getting back to her podcast after giving birth to her fourth daughter. Kelce shared the microphone with her new baby, Finnley Anne, on her podcast that came out Thursday afternoon. Kelce talked about how her three other daughters reacted to meeting their new sister and said after today's podcast, she's going on maternity leave for a little bit.