Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Kenyon Green to 53-man active roster, add WR Terrace Marshall to practice squad

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles signed guard Kenyon Green to the 53-man active roster and added wide receiver Terrace Marshall to the practice squad on Sunday before the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles had an open spot on the 53-man roster after placing undrafted interior offensive lineman Willie Lampkin IV on injured reserve. 

The Eagles waived Green last week during cutdown day, but then brought him back on the practice squad.

Green, a former first-round pick, was acquired in the trade that sent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. Green has played in 27 games in his career, including 23 starts.

Marshall, a former second-round pick, failed to make the 53-man roster after signing with the team in the offseason. He's spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders in his career. 

The Eagles had their first practice on Sunday ahead of Week 1 against the Cowboys on Thursday night, when the team will unveil the Super Bowl LIX championship banner.

