Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Kenyon Green to 53-man active roster, add WR Terrace Marshall to practice squad

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni talk how relationship continues to grow

The Philadelphia Eagles signed guard Kenyon Green to the 53-man active roster and added wide receiver Terrace Marshall to the practice squad on Sunday before the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles had an open spot on the 53-man roster after placing undrafted interior offensive lineman Willie Lampkin IV on injured reserve.

The Eagles waived Green last week during cutdown day, but then brought him back on the practice squad.

Green, a former first-round pick, was acquired in the trade that sent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. Green has played in 27 games in his career, including 23 starts.

Marshall, a former second-round pick, failed to make the 53-man roster after signing with the team in the offseason. He's spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders in his career.

