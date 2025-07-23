Watch CBS News
Eagles WR Terrace Marshall Jr. has strong first day of training camp: "He's coming along quite well"

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

On Day 1 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. made some big plays

Marshall, who signed with the Eagles in the offseason on a one-year deal, beat third-year cornerback Kelee Ringo twice in Wednesday's practice at the NovaCare Complex in South Philly. One of those plays was on a go ball down the sideline on a throw by Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee. 

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said that Marshall has been making big plays since joining the Birds.

"He's coming along quite well," Brown said. "Even in the spring, he was making a lot of catches. I know you guys didn't see it, but he's going to make the room very uncomfortable, you know? And that's a great thing, you know? And I'm excited to see the room continue to evolve. Not just him, but everybody push each other, so I'm excited." 

Marshall, who played at LSU in college, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, but hasn't lived up to his draft status so far in his career. 

Last season, Marshall played with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had three catches for 41 yards in seven games. Marshall's best season was in 2022 with the Panthers, where he had 490 yards, 28 catches and one touchdown in 14 games. 

Besides signing Marshall, the Eagles didn't too much to address the wide receiver position behind Brown and DeVonta Smith. In the past three seasons with Brown and Smith playing in Philadelphia, the wide receivers below them on the depth chart don't make much of an impact on the offense. Tight end Dallas Goedert essentially acts as the team's third receiver.

Jahan Dotson will likely still be the third receiver on the depth chart behind Brown and Smith. Dotson arrived in Philadelphia via trade before the 2024 season, but didn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, even though he made some plays in the playoffs and Super Bowl.

It's only Day 1 of training camp and the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys is weeks away, but Marshall will be a name to watch for the rest of the summer as he competes for a spot on Philadelphia's roster.

