Phillies place Jordan Romano on IL, release Joe Ross in series of roster moves

The Phillies on Tuesday placed Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list with "right middle finger inflammation" and released Joe Ross in a series of roster moves.

In corresponding moves, the Phillies recalled Daniel Robert from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and selected the contract of Montgomery County native Lou Trivino, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced.

The Phillies signed Romano to a one-year, $8.5 million contract in December after the two-time All-Star missed nearly all of last season with an elbow injury. Philadelphia bet on the former Blue Jays closer to regain his form, but the 32-year-old never did.

Romano and Ross were the only additions to the bullpen in the offseason, and neither paid off. Ross has a 5.12 ERA in 37 games and allowed three runs in the Phillies' 13-3 loss to the Mets Monday night.

The failed bet on Romano and Jose Alvarado's PED suspension led to the Phillies trading two top-100 prospects for closer Jhoan Duran and signing 40-year-old David Robertson.

Romano goes on the IL with an 8.23 ERA, allowing 39 earned runs, 10 home runs and a -1.6 bWAR in 42 2/3 innings. He surrendered four runs on two hits, one walk and a homer Monday. Over his last four outings, he's allowed 10 runs on seven hits and three homers in 2 1/3 innings. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Romano's 8.23 ERA is the worst by a Phillies pitcher with 40 or more innings since 1934, when Reggie Grabowski posted a 9.23 ERA. Grabowski did not pitch in the majors again.

Romano began the season pitching in high-leverage situations, but was eventually demoted in the pecking order. Lately, he's been used in low-leverage spots and with extra rest. It didn't matter. Time will tell if Romano returns from the IL with 31 games left in the regular season.

The Phillies will be Trivino's third MLB team this season. He signed a minor league contract earlier this month after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 33-year-old has a 4.42 ERA in 37 combined appearances this season with the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers. He threw seven scoreless innings across six appearances with the IronPigs after signing with Philadelphia on Aug. 4.

Robert has appeared in 12 games this season with the Phillies after being acquired from the Texas Rangers in a May trade. The 30-year-old has a 5.79 ERA across 9 1/2 innings with the Phils this season.

The Phillies continue a three-game series with the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.