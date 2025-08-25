Luis Torrens drives in 5 as Mets pass first test, blast Phillies in NL East showdown opener

Luis Torrens hit a three-run homer and matched his career high with five RBIs as the New York Mets overcame an early three-run deficit and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-3 on Monday night in a matchup of the top teams in the NL East.

Mark Vientos snapped a 3-all tie with the first of his two RBI doubles down the right field line off Cristopher Sánchez (11-5). Vientos sparked a three-run fourth with another RBI double down the left field line.

Torrens drove in five runs for the second time in his career and first since Aug. 14, 2021 for Seattle. He hit an RBI double for a 5-3 lead in the sixth and homered in the seventh off Jordan Romano to push New York's lead to 10-3 before lining a single for New York's final run in the eighth.

Jeff McNeil drove in three runs with a pair of RBI singles and a sacrifice fly as the Mets won for the sixth time in nine games and moved within six games of the division-leading Phillies.

Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto added RBI singles and Tyrone Taylor had three hits, including a run-scoring single, as the Mets went 11 for 19 with runners in scoring position.

Trea Turner hit a leadoff triple and scored on a ground ball by Kyle Schwarber in the first inning. Alec Bohm hit a two-run single in the third off Senga to give the Phillies an early three-run lead.

Bohm also prompted about a 10-minute delay in the fifth when he complained about the presence of a parabolic microphone in center field after grounding into a double play.

Senga allowed three runs and six hits in four-plus innings.

Sánchez allowed season highs of six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, his shortest outing since May 24.

KEY MOMENT

After the delay to remove the microphones, Jose Castillo (1-2) retired Brandon Marsh to keep the game tied.

KEY STAT

Vientos is hitting .387 (12 for 31) in his last eight games.

UP NEXT

Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (12-5, 4.10 ERA) opposes Mets LHP Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.15) on Tuesday.