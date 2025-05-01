Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Phillies boost organizational bullpen depth in trade with Texas Rangers

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Read Full Bio
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

The Philadelphia Phillies have added organizational bullpen depth Thursday, trading for right-handed pitcher Daniel Robert from the Texas Rangers. The Phillies sent 20-year-old prospect Enrique Segura to the Rangers.

Robert was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday despite still having two minor-league options left.

The 30-year-old has spent most of his career in the minor leagues, though he made four appearances with the Rangers last season. He allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts with Texas in 2024.

Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
Daniel Robert #57 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field on July 20, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

This season, Robert has allowed two runs in 11 2/3 innings with two saves, 17 strikeouts and a 34% strikeout percentage for the Round Rock Express, the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. He was DFA'd earlier this week to open up a 40-man roster spot for Dane Dunning.

According to Baseball Savant, Robert throws five pitches but relies heavily on a sweeper and a four-seam fastball.

Robert figures to serve as bullpen depth at Lehigh Valley, but also could potentially work his way into a big-league role. The Phillies' bullpen has the fourth-worst ERA in baseball at 5.03. The team recently converted starting pitching prospect Seth Johnson to a full-time reliever. The team's coaching staff may see something in Robert.  

Segura was an amateur free-agent signing by the Phillies in 2022. He had a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in four games, three starts, for the club's Single-A affiliate Clearwater Threshers.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.