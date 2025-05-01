Philadelphia Phillies boost organizational bullpen depth in trade with Texas Rangers

The Philadelphia Phillies have added organizational bullpen depth Thursday, trading for right-handed pitcher Daniel Robert from the Texas Rangers. The Phillies sent 20-year-old prospect Enrique Segura to the Rangers.

Robert was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday despite still having two minor-league options left.

The 30-year-old has spent most of his career in the minor leagues, though he made four appearances with the Rangers last season. He allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts with Texas in 2024.

Daniel Robert #57 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field on July 20, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

This season, Robert has allowed two runs in 11 2/3 innings with two saves, 17 strikeouts and a 34% strikeout percentage for the Round Rock Express, the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. He was DFA'd earlier this week to open up a 40-man roster spot for Dane Dunning.

According to Baseball Savant, Robert throws five pitches but relies heavily on a sweeper and a four-seam fastball.

Robert figures to serve as bullpen depth at Lehigh Valley, but also could potentially work his way into a big-league role. The Phillies' bullpen has the fourth-worst ERA in baseball at 5.03. The team recently converted starting pitching prospect Seth Johnson to a full-time reliever. The team's coaching staff may see something in Robert.

Segura was an amateur free-agent signing by the Phillies in 2022. He had a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in four games, three starts, for the club's Single-A affiliate Clearwater Threshers.