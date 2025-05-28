Philadelphia Eagles' TE Dallas Goedert says offseason wasn't easy as 2025 OTAs are underway

For the second time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles will take the field as the reigning Super Bowl champions.

At the NovaCare Complex, we got our first real look at the Eagles on Wednesday as organized team activities are underway.

Many of the stars, including Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, were in attendance, despite the practices being voluntary.

New Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo spoke with the media for the first time since taking the job in February. He's been on the Eagles' staff for the past four seasons under head coach Nick Sirianni and said that's helped him build a great rapport with the players.

"I've been in each room, every year with the receivers and quarterbacks and kind of spreading my knowledge around," said Patullo, who has been a pass game coordinator and associate head coach before replacing Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. "So now, it's just a matter of getting to know the players at a different level."

Patullo was also happy to be working once again with Dallas Goedert. The Eagles' tight end had been part of trade rumors all offseason but came to terms on a new deal that will keep him where he wants to be. It wasn't an easy offseason, he said.

"There was a time where I wasn't here for the beginning of OTAs, we were trying to figure out what was going to happen," Goedert said.

For second-year cornerback Cooper DeJean, it's been a whirlwind of an offseason.

But the push for a second straight Super Bowl is what's driving them.

"It's crazy, it's crazy," DeJean said. "Everyone in this city loves Eagles football, and you can tell that, especially after you win a championship. But going into next season, they're going to expect that same thing again."

The Birds will take a break from OTAs on Thursday and get back to work on Friday. They'll have a handful of OTA days before mandatory minicamp on June 10.