Fetterman is projected PA Senate winner: 3 things to know

PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Who is Pennsylvania's prospective next senator, John Fetterman?

CBS News projects the Democratic lieutenant governor has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and former TV host.

The Oz-Fetterman race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.

Here are three quick things to know about Fetterman, including a few policy positions he has mentioned.

He was mayor of Braddock, PA

From 2006 to 2019, Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. He became more well known after turning a historic church into a youth center, though community residents were critical that he didn't attend more council meetings.He has the borough's ZIP code, 15104, tattooed on his left arm.

He is a stroke survivor

Fetterman suffered a stroke earlier this year, and it has affected his speech and hearing. During a debate with Oz in October, Fetterman used a closed captioning device to help him process words from Oz and the moderator.Experts who spoke to the Associated Press said Fetterman appeared to be recovering well from the stroke.

Policies: he favors expanded public health care and legal marijuana

Fetterman's campaign website refers to health care "a basic, fundamental human right" and says he would support "any legislation that gets us closer to...universal health care."He said if he were elected to the Senate, he would fight to deschedule marijuana as a Schedule I drug, and expunge the records of people convicted on nonviolent marijuana offenses.