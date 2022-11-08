Turnout is high in PA election that could shape the Senate

PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Long lines at polling locations across the country could be a sign 2022 could set a record for midterm elections turnout.

Inflation and the economy are top of mind for voters nationwide, and in key states, that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

"In general, what we see is a lot of people voting," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday. "We see a high turnout."

One of the most closely watched races is for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat, which will go to either Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz or Democrat John Fetterman. Republicans need to win a net of just one seat to regain control of the Senate. Polling in the lead-up to Election Day showed the House could flip to Republican control.

Both Fetterman and Oz cast their ballots in Pennsylvania on Election Day. Oz cast his ballot at Bryn Athyn borough hall in Montgomery County. The surgeon and TV personality said he was proud of how he ran his campaign and asked supporters to vote.

Fetterman cast his ballot at a church in Braddock, Allegheny County, where he was mayor from 2006-2019 before becoming Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. On social media, Fetterman posted that he was fired up and ready to win while encouraging voters to get out and cast their ballots.

Both candidates are planning watch parties Tuesday night to watch the results roll in. We'll have cameras rolling as the Fetterman and Oz campaigns take in the Election Night returns.

Media outlets from across the country are here in #BucksCounty where Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz will be election night. Polls in #Pennsylvania close at 8pm. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/LWC8vYpi9Z — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) November 8, 2022

While turnout was high, it was a stressful and difficult election for some voters.

"Both sides are so polarizing right now," said Pennsylvania voter Joe Ryan. "It's hard to determine where the middle is. And it's just crazy the way things are going, the way people are at each other's throats, about every little detail, about everything."

On Saturday President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama appeared at a rally in Philadelphia with Fetterman. Former President Donald Trump appeared at a rally with Oz in western Pennsylvania.

And in our area, dozens of House seats are considered competitive. Many House Democrats are in vulnerable spots, up for re-election in swing districts nationwide.

The final CBS News Battleground Tracker shows six Senate races are a toss-up.

In the closest races, elections officials are advising it could take days for results to be known.