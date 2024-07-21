New Jersey lawmakers reflect on Joe Biden's decision and what Kamala Harris means to Democratic Party

TRENTON, N.J. -- Top Democrats and Republicans in New Jersey are reacting to President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race.

New Jersey is important because it has a lot of donors with big pockets. CBS New York's Christine Sloan was able to speak to political leaders on both sides of the aisle on Sunday evening.

"I am elated that he has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris," said LeRoy Jones, chairman of the New Jersey Democratic Party.

Jones, a super delegate, said Harris will work hard for the nomination.

"She's not going to take anything for granted. She's going to be reaching out to every delegate across this nation, certainly here in New Jersey," Jones said.

Jones said he would like to see Sen. Cory Booker as a VP pick.

Booker praised Biden on X, formerly Twitter, saying he "has decided to be the bridge to a new generation of leaders."

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat supporting Harris, said Biden's tenure has been one of the most "successful and impactful presidencies in American history."

A source familiar with outreach told CBS New York that Murphy's name has been floated around as a possible VP candidate.

Differing views on state of the Democratic Party

Jon Bramnick, a Republican running for governor, said Harris as the de facto pick for the nomination may not be a lock.

"Simply put, the swing states are what are important this year, so I am sure they are going to be looking for the swing states," Bramnick said.

Bramnick isn't supporting Trump, but said he believes Democrats are in trouble.

"It shows the Democratic Party is in disarray. It also shows that the left wing of the Democratic Party is pulling the entire party way left. We've become the party of the working person," Bramnick said.

Jack Ciattarelli, the other Republican candidate for governor, said, "One thing that won't change is the Democratic Party being wrong on the issues and increasingly out of touch."

Congressman Andy Kim, who won the Democratic primary for New Jersey's U.S. Senate seat, said the party is energized.

"I do believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is the right person to step up. Her name has been on the ballot and she has been vice president for almost four years," Kim said.

Republican Curtis Bashaw, who will challenge Kim in November, said in a statement, "Over the past several months, President Biden's fitness to lead America has raised serious concerns, and rightfully so. I respect his decision not to run for reelection.

"However, Vice President Kamala Harris is not the change our country desperately needs. Rather, she represents more of the same failed policies that have defined the Biden-Harris Administration -- lawless open borders, skyrocketing inflation, and an anemic economy," he added.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, one of the first voices to call for Biden to drop out of the race, said Harris has broken many barriers "while improving public safety, protecting abortion rights, and standing up for our democracy," adding "Vice President Harris understands what is at stake in this election, and as a former prosecutor, is uniquely qualified to prosecute the case against Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and their extremist Project 2025."