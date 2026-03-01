Ex-Houston Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson joining Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff, report says

Former Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is joining the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff, NFL Network reported Sunday night.

Johnson, 37, and the Texans mutually parted ways after the 2025 season. He reportedly had two interviews for Philadelphia's offensive coordinator position earlier this year. That job went to former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion, but now Johnson will work with him and head coach Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' coaching staff.

Johnson has been coaching in the NFL since 2017. He spent the past three seasons with the Texans as C.J. Stroud's quarterbacks coach.

Johnson is the latest addition to Philadelphia's offensive coaching staff after the team moved on from former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland left the organization.

In February, the Eagles reportedly hired former Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper to replace Stoutland. They also reportedly hired ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard as pass game coordinator and former Packers wide receivers coach Ryan Mahaffey as run game coordinator and tight ends coach.

Before the Texans, Johnson was the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Vikings in 2022 and the offensive quality control coach with the Indianapolis Colts from 2020-2021. In the two seasons he spent with the Colts, Sirianni was the team's offensive coordinator.

Johnson joined the Colts' staff in 2019 under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He also joined the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff under the under the same fellowship.

Johnson played quarterback in college and professionally before he transitioned into coaching. He played quarterback at Texas A&M University from 2006-10, where he's currently ranked second in school history in passing yards.

Johnson went undrafted in 2011, but spent time with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent before he was waived during training camp. He played in the NFL for six seasons and spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. He also played in the AFL, UFL and CFL in his professional career.