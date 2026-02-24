NFL hasn't gotten any new proposals to ban Eagles' signature tush push play after 2025 effort failed

The tush push is still tough to stop, on and off the field.

NFL executive Troy Vincent told reporters at the scouting combine in Indianapolis that no team submitted a proposal to ban the controversial quarterback sneak before the deadline this year for clubs to propose rule changes. The league could still explore modifying the rules regarding pushing and pulling players.

The Philadelphia Eagles behind the strong legs of quarterback Jalen Hurts have mastered the short-yardage strategy. After the Eagles won the Super Bowl following the 2025 season, the Green Bay Packers authored a rule change proposal to prohibit offensive players from pushing, pulling, lifting, grasping or encircling a runner, which would have effectively outlawed the tush push. The ban was supported 22-10 among the league's 32 franchises, failing to pass by two votes.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday at the combine that the Packers had no plan to try to pursue another ban.

"And nobody's reached out to us about doing it," Gutekunst said.

The effort to ban the "tush push" gained momentum following the Eagles' dominant playoff run and Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024-25 season.

Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata, a key piece of the team's offensive line, defended the play in September

"I think that's bull crap. You can't say that we're winning games just for that. But other than that, I'm going to be an advocate for all the teams out there. You guys can definitely run this play, too. I promise you," a passionate Mailata said. "It's not just us. It's not just the Philly Eagles. It's not just a Philly Eagle thing. You guys can definitely run it, too. You guys have the personnel."