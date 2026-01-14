Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator search tracker: Who will replace Kevin Patullo?

Kevin Patullo is out as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator after one season in the role.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced in a statement two days after the team's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers that Patullo won't be Philadelphia's offensive coordinator heading into the 2026 season. However, a team source told CBS News Philadelphia that Patullo could be retained on the Eagles' coaching staff in another role.

Now, the Eagles will begin a search to find another offensive coordinator to pair with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Below, we'll be tracking the latest news and rumors regarding the search.

Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll among Eagles' top targets

One day after the team moved on from Patullo, news broke about the team's top targets to replace him.

The Athletic reports that former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll are at the top of the Eagles' list to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position.

McDaniel is one of the top offensive play-callers on the market after he was fired in Miami. Daboll previously worked with Hurts at the University of Alabama, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Daboll also spent one year with Sirianni on the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff in 2012. Sirianni once called Daboll one of this "biggest mentors."

NFL Network reported that the Eagles will "swing big" and "expect them to maybe not go with something Sirianni has done before" at offensive coordinator.