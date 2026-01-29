ESPN's new "30 for 30" documentary "The Philly Special" tells story of one of greatest plays in NFL history

Eight years later, (arguably) the greatest play in Super Bowl history is finally getting an ESPN "30 for 30" documentary.

ESPN Films released the trailer Thursday for its new documentary appropriately named "The Philly Special." The film, produced by NFL Films and directed by Angela Zender and Shannon Furman, will premiere on Friday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m.

The documentary features the five central figures of one of the most iconic plays in Philadelphia sports history: former head coach Doug Pederson and the four players who touched the ball, Nick Foles, Jason Kelce, Corey Clement and Trey Burton.

Zender said in the announcement that the film tells the story of the play that propelled the underdog Eagles' overthrowing the NFL's greatest dynasty to win their first-ever Super Bowl championship.

"Everybody loves the Rocky movies, but they were fiction," NFL Films co-director Angela Zender said in the announcement. "The amazing thing about 'The Philly Special' is that it's a real-life Rocky story."

The Eagles ran the trick play on fourth down with 38 seconds left in the first half of Super Bowl LII and a 15-12 lead over the Patriots. Foles lined up in the shotgun and then moved to the right side of the offensive line behind tackle Lane Johnson. Then, Kelce snapped the ball to Clement, who moved to the left and pitched it to Burton. The Eagles' backup tight end then threw a TD pass to Foles.

The touchdown gave the Birds a 22-15 lead at halftime, and they escaped Minneapolis with a 41-33 win over New England.

The thing about the "Philly Special" is that the play almost didn't happen. In August 2024, Foles broke down the play on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast. The Philly sports folk hero told his former teammate that he had no clue why he asked Pederson to run "Philly Philly," which was not the play's official name. The Eagles worked on a speed option play out of practice leading up to the Super Bowl, but they "butchered" it every time, Foles said. The speed option was the original 4th-and-goal play call, Foles said, until the quarterback convinced Pederson to run the "Philly Special."

In the eight years since, the play has become enshrined in Philadelphia. There is a 9-foot statue of Foles and Pederson depicting the play outside Lincoln Financial Field. Kelce, Johnson and Jordan Mailata released three holiday albums under the name "The Philly Specials." The NFL named the "Philly Special" the 10th greatest play in league history. And the trick play has been tattooed on fans' bodies, printed on T-shirts and been the subject of murals.

The "30 for 30" will include other key figures of the Super Bowl LII team, including safety Malcolm Jenkins, offensive coordinator Frank Reich and owner Jeffrey Lurie. The film will also feature fans and media voices who experienced the play, including Ray Didinger, Angelo Cataldi and Sal Paolantonio.