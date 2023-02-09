Watch CBS News
Super Bowl LVII: Get to know Kelce brothers with Donna Kelce

By Don Bell

/ CBS Philadelphia

Donna Kelce talks having sons playing against each other in Super Bowl LVII
Donna Kelce talks having sons playing against each other in Super Bowl LVII 03:23

PHOENIX (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will feature several potential Hall of Famers, including two that are brothers. 

In case you've been living under a rock, Jason and Travis Kelce will suit up as the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.  

CBS Philadelphia's Sports Director Don Bell caught up with their mother, Donna Kelce, for a little bit more insight into the brothers. 

