Donna Kelce consoles Jason after Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was deemed by some the "Kelce Bowl."

Jason and Travis Kelce faced off in Super Bowl LVII, becoming the first brothers to do so. But, as we know with every game, there has to be a winner and a loser.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, Jason Kelce was on the losing side on Sunday night as the Birds lost, 38-35, in devastating fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Following the loss, Donna Kelce, Jason and Travis' mother, consoled the Eagles center.

It very well could be the last game for Jason Kelce in his NFL career. He said before the game the result wouldn't impact his decision, but he's been thinking about retirement for the past several years.

Jason eventually linked up with Travis after the loss.

Travis Kelce has now won two Super Bowls in the past four seasons with the Chiefs. He had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the win.