Emotional Jason Kelce talks Super Bowl on "New Heights" podcast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans all over the Delaware Valley are most likely still down in the dumps about the result of Super Bowl LVII, and so is Jason Kelce.

The Eagles center said Wednesday on his podcast "New Heights" with this brother, Travis Kelce, that he's feeling worse days after the big game than he did when time on the clock expired.

Jason Kelce said he got really emotional once he saw his mother, Donna, on the field after the game. He said it was awesome seeing his mom shine on the biggest stage.

In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Donna Kelce made numerous media appearances, including an interview with CBS Philadelphia, and it brought Jason Kelce to tears seeing her as confetti fell on the field after the game.

"It was just so cool, getting to see her, to celebrate in that with us, and it was an awesome moment," an emotional Jason Kelce said. "Just so happy for her and so happy that she got her moment. Dad got his. Ironically, you lose the Super Bowl and you're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness. They're tears of joy."

"You're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy"@JasonKelce and @tkelce shared why #SBLVII was more than just a game



New Episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/spHAY6SgiA pic.twitter.com/xtjjQV4Wk2 — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 15, 2023

Cameras on the field captured the moment Donna Kelce found her son on the field in Arizona following the game, and Jason said basically the same thing to her Sunday night.

"It was so fun watching you all week," Jason Kelce said to his mother while he wiped away tears.

Following that segment in the podcast, Jason Kelce said that he was proud of the way the Eagles fought in the Super Bowl, but apologized to the City of Philadelphia that they weren't able to get the job done.

Jason Kelce is an unrestricted free agent entering the offseason, and it's still unclear if he'll return as he's been mulling retirement for the past several years.

Jason and Travis also recapped everything about the game from the first quarter to the historic play of Jalen Hurts, to the controversial flag on James Bradberry at the end of the fourth quarter that allowed the Chiefs to drain the clock and kick the game-winning field goal.

"You hate that it was a controversial call at the end, but at the end of the day, that was an amazing game to play in, and it was a tough one," Travis Kelce said. "There were a lot of ups and downs."

"For sure, yeah, I feel the same way," Jason Kelce said. "Obviously not the conclusion that would've been indicative of how awesome that game was, but you know, still you guys made less mistakes. That's what it comes down to. We just made a few too many mistakes and it ended up costing us, and you know, when it's a game like that, that's the way it goes sometimes."