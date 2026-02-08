Eagles QB Jalen Hurts introduced with "Super Bowl Legends" before big game between Patriots-Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was among the "Super Bowl Legends" introduced before Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Hurts, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith and Lynn Swann were all honored before kickoff at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. That's quite the company for Hurts to be alongside. He was the only active player who was honored.

Steve Young (left) and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles greet fans prior to the NFL Super Bowl LX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Hurts and the Eagles fell short of repeating as Super Bowl champs in the 2025 season, but they had a dominant performance in last year's big game that brought a second Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.

Hurts and the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs last season, 40-22. He won Super Bowl MVP honors, joining Nick Foles as the only other player in franchise history to accomplish the milestone. With the win, Hurts became the fourth Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl.

Hurts completed 17 of his 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with a 119.7 quarterback rating in the victory. He also rushed for a score and recorded 72 yards on 11 carries, which broke the record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a Super Bowl that he set in Super Bowl LVII.

Hurts' Super Bowl performances were graded among some of the best by a quarterback since 2006, according to Pro Football Focus. Foles had the top-graded performance.

Hurts and the Eagles will head into the 2026 season looking to rebound with a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion, and even more changes could be on the way this offseason.