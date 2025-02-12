Eagles Jalen Hurts joins an elite group of Black quarterbacks with Super Bowl LIX victory

Jalen Hurts etched his name into Super Bowl LIX history as the fourth Black quarterback to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Hurts' victory marks another monumental step for African American quarterbacks in the NFL, a journey that has been long and hard-fought, filled with triumphs and setbacks. Hurts' performance was more than just a personal achievement; it was a victory for the history books, the city of Philadelphia and the next generation of quarterbacks.

When asked about the overwhelming moment of winning a Super Bowl, Hurts humbly reflected, "You don't have any expectations of how you will respond in the moment." His words spoke to the gravity of achieving the game's ultimate goal, a dream shared by all who play the game.

Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback #01 Jalen Hurts does a television interview at the end of Super Bowl LIX, after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

However, for Black quarterbacks like Hurts, this dream has been historically elusive.

Before Super Bowl LIX, only eight Black quarterbacks had ever started in a Super Bowl, and only three had won the ultimate prize.

Hurts' victory placed him in an exclusive group, joining the ranks of legends like Washington quarterback Doug Williams, then-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.

Williams made history in 1988 when he became the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, leading the then-Washington Redskins to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

More than two decades later, Wilson claimed his first championship with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. Hurts followed their footsteps, not just as a victor, but as a symbol of progress and perseverance.

Reflecting on his journey, Hurts acknowledged the weight of his achievement: "It's been a long journey. It's been a journey of ups and downs and highs and lows." His road to the top was paved with hard work, resilience and an unwavering belief in his ability to lead his team.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Hurts, however, made it clear that his success wasn't just about individual glory.

"It's a huge blessing, you know. I know that without a lot of hard work, a lot of effort, a lot of time you don't get here," he said.

The Eagles' Super Bowl triumph was a collective effort, one that highlighted the importance of teamwork, family, and a supportive "village" that helped him along the way.

In a city that lives and dies for its Eagles green, Hurts' victory meant more than just a championship — it was a validation of everything the franchise and its fans have worked for.

In just five seasons, Hurts has established himself as a force to be reckoned with, leading his team to two Super Bowl appearances and securing his place in NFL history.

While Hurts' Super Bowl win was a monumental achievement, it is far from the end of his journey.

"Enjoy the parade and enjoy everything we worked really hard for and then do it again," Hurts said, his eyes set firmly on what's next.