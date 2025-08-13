What did Jalen Hurts say to Shedeur Sanders at Eagles-Browns joint practice?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders were spotted having a lengthy conversation after the teams had a joint practice at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday.

Hurts declined to share the specifics of the conversation, but said that Sanders approached him and wanted to talk.

"I'm always there, as said earlier, given my perspective on what I see and how I've gone about things, and ultimately it takes a great deal of patience and hard work and a sense of resilience," Hurts said. "You got to want it. I'm supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities."

While Hurts didn't share the details of the conversation between him and Sanders, he could've given the former University of Colorado quarterback plenty of insight into what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL.

Hurts, who has battled adversity in the pros and college, is coming off a season where he helped the Eagles win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy and earned Super Bowl LIX MVP honors.

"There's a sense of obligation to be yourself, and that's who I am, to be honest and be genuine and express how I got to where I am today," Hurts said. "It wasn't an easy journey. It's always going to present its own challenges, but continue to be who I am, continue to carry myself in a humble way, and always put in the work first. I'm aware of that, I know that's a torch that I hold. It's something I respect and embrace and accept for what it is. At the same time, I always put my focus on always being the best I can be, and hopefully my actions can speak louder than anything that I can say."

Sanders, who slipped to the fifth-round of the NFL draft to the Browns, is a part of a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland that features veteran Joe Flacco, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and former Eagle Kenny Pickett as Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Sanders made his preseason debut last week in a win against the Carolina Panthers. He completed 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders sustained an oblique injury during drills on Wednesday before practice with the Eagles. He's day-to-day and unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field.