"Yes Lawd!": Deion Sanders shares excitement for son Shedeur Sanders' debut in the NFL preseason

Deion Sanders couldn't help expressing excitement on Friday night as his son Shedeur Sanders made an impressive NFL preseason debut.

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and son of the college team's head coach looked like the same old Shedeur as he suited up for the Cleveland Browns in their first preseason game.

In the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers, Shedeur Sanders threaded the needle on a play action pass for a touchdown and flashed his watch in his signature celebratory move.

Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the 1st half of an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 8, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. David Jensen / Getty Images

Later in the second quarter, the rookie quarterback avoided the blitz and threw a dart for his second touchdown of the game. Overall, he was 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards with no turnovers, and he led another touchdown drive in the third quarter.

Browns "Dog Pound" and Buffs fans alike were loving it, but none more than Coach Prime.

"Yes Lawd! Yes @ShedeurSanders," Deion Sanders posted on X about his son's play. He also tweeted "oh yeah what now!" and "God is so good!"

Deion Sanders said he spoke to his son several times before the game and said Shedeur was well prepared and was approaching the exhibition like a regular-season game.

"That's how he's always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it," Sanders said. "He's thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. He don't get caught up in all the rhetoric in the media. He's far beyond that. He was coached through that when he was a kid. We've always gone through that."

Shedeur Sanders expressed mixed feelings about Friday's game -- a 30-10 win for Cleveland -- calling it a dream come true but admitting he could have played better.

"Don't feel like I took full advantage of the opportunity, but something to learn from," Shedeur Sanders said. "Just being consistent, we were able to bounce back. I don't feel I was sharp at all, honestly. I think I was OK today."

The Browns have been dealing with injuries at quarterback, giving Sanders -- who was far down on the depth chart leading up to the game -- the opportunity to start. Joe Flacco, the projected Browns regular-season starter, isn't hurt but didn't play Friday.

Sanders' performance even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James.

"That young (man) looking good out there," James wrote. "Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high."

James later added another post with "And I don't wanna hear that "It's only preseason" bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y'all would be on his (butt) about it! So give credit and grace lames."

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Sanders was initially projected by some to go in the top 10 of the NFL draft, but he fell to the fifth round (144th overall). The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award winner played for his father, Deion Sanders, for two seasons each at Jackson State and Colorado.