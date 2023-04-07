In Your Corner: The best of CBS Philadelphia from April 3-7

In Your Corner: The best of CBS Philadelphia from April 3-7

In Your Corner: The best of CBS Philadelphia from April 3-7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - This week, the region recovered and started clean-up after nine tornadoes touched down in the Philadelphia region, an Upper Darby family faced another unfortunate tragedy and Citizens Bank Park previewed what's new for the 2023 Phillies season.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team has worked on this week:

Ocean County residents trying to stay positive after EF-2 tornado

A total of nine tornadoes touched down across the Philadelphia region last weekend. Seven occurred in New Jersey, one Delaware and one in Pennsylvania. The EF-3 storm in Delaware left one man dead, and plenty of damage. Cleanup continues all across the region, including for one family trying to stay positive after the storms.

Family of twin sisters killed in Upper Darby fire facing multiple tragedies

A vigil was held Wednesday night for the 5-year-old twin girls who died after a fire destroyed their Upper Darby home. Their mother, along with two firefighters, were also injured.

"She fought to save her children, that's why she's burned up," Carolyn Pugh, an aunt of the twins, said.

PSPCA offering $10K reward for 2 dogs shot in Kingsessing

Two dogs were shot in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood last week. One was found dead and the other is in care at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

PSPCA says an anonymous donor is providing a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for viciously attacking both dogs.

South Jersey opens new proton therapy center

South Jersey now has the most advanced form of radiation treatment for cancer. The new proton therapy center opened Tuesday in Voorhees.

This is the first of its kind of treatment center in South Jersey and one of only about 50 in the United States. The therapy uses subatomic particles that might sound like science fiction but it's all about saving lives.

PECO's Nicole Levine aims to inspire more women to become STEM leaders

Nicole Levine is a powerful woman who is breaking the glass ceiling in the energy sector. Levine is a pioneer on the frontlines and now, behind the scenes.

Levine traded in her PECO hard hat for a suit.

"I've spent a lot of my career being the only," Levine said, "and a lot of my career being the first."

What's new at Citizens Bank Park for the 2023 Phillies season?

Fans will now have a new experience at Citizens Bank Park. Every year they add something else. Food, beer and baseball.

Phillies believe the experience will be better than ever, especially when it comes to the gear.

"From NL champs to new players stuff, Trea [Turner], we still got Bryson [Stott], J.T. ]Realmuto], and Kyle [Schwarber] and [Nick Castellenos] and Rhys [Hoskins]," Phillies senior merchandise manager, Frances Winkey, said. "All those guys. Mens, ladies, and kids; Phillie Phanatic merchandise, he's still the GOAT, right?"

And as you look out towards the Phililes skyline, you'll notice something big.

The Phillies will also unveil a brand new state-of-the-arts scoreboard at their home opener. You couldn't take your eyes off it if you try.

"It's now the third largest in major league baseball," Phillies vice president and chief technology officer Sean Walker said. "At 152 feet wide by 86 feet tall, it's over 13,000 square feet of LED."