Family of twin sisters killed in Upper Darby fire facing multiple tragedies

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A vigil was held Wednesday night for the 5-year-old twin girls who died after a fire destroyed their Upper Darby home.

Their mother, along with two firefighters, were also injured.

The family of 5-year-old twins Eva and Ava Brown-Williams gathered outside their now boarded-up Margate Road home in Upper Darby to release pink and white balloons in honor of the little girls killed during an overnight fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday

"They were so sweet and precious," Carolyn Pugh, an aunt of the twins, said. "Eva was the one who I'd have to beg her for her litle kiss. I called her 'My little feisty one.' Ava, with her little big pretty eyes, oh my gosh. She looked so much like my mother."

The twins' mother, Robyn Brown, was also injured after jumping from the top-floor window. She remains in the hospital.

"She fought to save her children, that's why she's burned up," Pugh said.

Robyn's two other children, who were not home at the time of the fire, arrived back at the house with their grandmother, Christina Brown, who is already dealing with tragedy.

"My son lost his life. I'll be burying him tomorrow," Christina Brown said.

Christina Brown's 24-year-old son, and the uncle to the twin girls, 24-year-old Denzel Brown, was shot multiple times back on March 28 in Strawberry Mansion. He died at Temple Hospital. Police are still searching for his killer.

Christina Brown says hours before the deadly fire, Robyn was working on Denzel's funeral arrangements.

"She was helping to write the obituary for her brother, like two o'clock in the morning," Brown said.

As officials work to figure out what started the fire, this family finds hope in the belief their loved ones lost are together as they try to process everything that has happened.

"I'm questioning and I've never questioned God as to why us?" Pugh said.